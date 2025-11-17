Savant Capital LLC Acquires 1,608 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV

Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIV. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $741,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,402.7% during the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 58,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after buying an additional 54,651 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 55,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after buying an additional 13,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. now owns 91,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,025,000 after acquiring an additional 5,519 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $77.91 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.72 and a 12-month high of $78.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.29 and a 200 day moving average of $77.24.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

