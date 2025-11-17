Saab (OTCMKTS:SAABY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Saab AB – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SAABY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.56, but opened at $29.20. Saab shares last traded at $28.6350, with a volume of 23,332 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SAABY shares. Pareto Securities raised shares of Saab to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Saab to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.29 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.53.

Saab (OTCMKTS:SAABY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Saab had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 7.17%.The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter.

Saab AB (publ) provides products, services, and solutions for military defense, aviation, and civil security markets worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Dynamics, Surveillance, Kockums, and Combitech segments. The company develops military aviation technology, as well as conducts studies on manned and unmanned aircraft.

