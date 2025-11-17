Rothschild Investment LLC Trims Holdings in Public Storage $PSA

Rothschild Investment LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $7,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Public Storage by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 276,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,999,000 after buying an additional 8,687 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.8% in the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 7,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,915,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in Public Storage by 4.3% during the second quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 329,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,822,000 after acquiring an additional 13,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

PSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Public Storage from $324.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Public Storage from $305.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Public Storage from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.38.

PSA opened at $274.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $289.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.81. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $256.60 and a 12-month high of $355.87.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.07. Public Storage had a return on equity of 35.67% and a net margin of 39.53%.The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. Public Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.700-17.000 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 124.61%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

