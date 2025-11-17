Rothschild Investment LLC Sells 72,050 Shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul $JAJL

Rothschild Investment LLC lowered its holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul (BATS:JAJL – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,050 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC owned approximately 2.62% of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul worth $6,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul by 22.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 102,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 18,877 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul in the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul in the 1st quarter worth $416,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul in the 1st quarter worth $543,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul Stock Performance

BATS JAJL opened at $28.81 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.69 and a 200-day moving average of $28.24. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul has a 52-week low of $25.97 and a 52-week high of $28.32. The company has a market capitalization of $242.87 million and a P/E ratio of 25.04.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul Profile

The Innovator 6mo Jan/Jul (JAJL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a six-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure JAJL was launched on Jul 1, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

