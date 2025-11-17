Rothschild Investment LLC Purchases 323 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $4,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. PFS Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 101.1% in the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in RTX in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in RTX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of RTX by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total value of $4,149,426.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 4,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $873,547.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 59,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,729,013.40. The trade was a 7.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RTX opened at $175.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.07. RTX Corporation has a 52-week low of $112.27 and a 52-week high of $181.31. The firm has a market cap of $235.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.89 and its 200-day moving average is $153.43.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $22.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.26 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 7.67%.RTX’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. RTX’s payout ratio is 55.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Barclays boosted their price target on RTX from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on RTX from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $215.00 target price on RTX and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on RTX from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.47.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

