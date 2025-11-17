Rothschild Investment LLC Has $4.21 Million Position in TopBuild Corp. $BLD

Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,011 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $4,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TopBuild by 1.3% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 8.0% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Enhancing Capital LLC increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Enhancing Capital LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Price Performance

NYSE:BLD opened at $418.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.45. TopBuild Corp. has a one year low of $266.26 and a one year high of $461.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $420.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $374.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.14. TopBuild had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 10.84%.The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. TopBuild has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TopBuild news, CFO Robert M. Kuhns sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.47, for a total transaction of $590,584.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 14,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,384.01. The trade was a 8.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BLD shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group set a $370.00 price objective on TopBuild and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on TopBuild from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $517.96 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TopBuild currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.83.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

