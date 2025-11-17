Rothschild Investment LLC Has $10.95 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPQ

Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 194.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132,996 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $10,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 308.7% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 13,214 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 179,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,317,000 after purchasing an additional 29,091 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $904,000.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of JEPQ opened at $57.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.83. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $44.31 and a 1 year high of $59.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.18.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4755 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.45. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.