Root Financial Partners LLC Sells 436,396 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC

Root Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 308,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436,396 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 1.1% of Root Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Root Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $11,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAC. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 45,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. OneAscent Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,862,000. Finally, Aspen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,902,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $38.63 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $39.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.61 and a 200 day moving average of $36.76.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

