Root Financial Partners LLC Buys Shares of 39,726 Life360, Inc. $LIF

Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 39,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,000. Root Financial Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Life360 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIF. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Life360 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Life360 by 937.4% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Life360 by 433.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Life360 in the first quarter worth $157,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Life360 during the second quarter valued at $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Life360

In other Life360 news, CEO Lauren Antonoff sold 17,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.90, for a total transaction of $1,614,747.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 338,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,766,468.50. This represents a 4.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Russell John Burke sold 16,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total transaction of $1,472,670.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 63,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,699,172.60. This represents a 20.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,799 shares of company stock valued at $8,316,102.

Life360 Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of LIF opened at $70.06 on Monday. Life360, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.62 and a fifty-two week high of $112.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.06 and a beta of 3.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a current ratio of 6.80.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $124.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.26 million. Life360 had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Life360 has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Life360, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Life360 in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Zacks Research cut shares of Life360 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Life360 from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Life360 from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Life360 in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

About Life360

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

