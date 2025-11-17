Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK Holdings Lowered by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 720.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 399,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,638,000 after purchasing an additional 350,662 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,908,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,632,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 213.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 357,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,263,000 after purchasing an additional 243,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1,950.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 202,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,360,000 after buying an additional 192,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROK has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $370.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $364.75.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $373.13 on Monday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.00 and a 12-month high of $398.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $354.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.82, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.45.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.200-12.200 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 1,435 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.08, for a total value of $499,494.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 3,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,178.96. The trade was a 27.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,700. This represents a 13.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 92,075 shares of company stock valued at $34,820,361 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Further Reading

