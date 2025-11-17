Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 4,677 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 470,305 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,677 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $34,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 726.0% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 100.4% in the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87,524 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 41.2% in the first quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 52.5% during the second quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total value of $264,706.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,731.33. This represents a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,374 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total value of $94,984.62. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 36,156 shares of company stock worth $2,472,271 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on PayPal from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PayPal to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $83.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler set a $74.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $75.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.56.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PYPL opened at $62.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.85 and a 1-year high of $93.66. The company has a market cap of $58.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. PayPal has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.390 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

