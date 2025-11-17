Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 222,164 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 241,804 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 222,164 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $44,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,026,363 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,836,807,000 after purchasing an additional 407,282 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,951,691 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,455,716,000 after buying an additional 291,358 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,860,838 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,140,836,000 after buying an additional 1,502,995 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at about $1,409,320,000. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 15.8% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 7,656,034 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,038,504,000 after buying an additional 1,046,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Up 1.2%

Applied Materials stock opened at $226.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.84. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.74 and a 12-month high of $242.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $212.28 and its 200 day moving average is $187.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Materials has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.380 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on AMAT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Applied Materials from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank cut shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.74.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMAT

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.