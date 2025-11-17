Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 204,669 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,810 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $63,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 68,864 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,514,000 after purchasing an additional 7,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

CDNS stock opened at $314.93 on Monday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $221.56 and a one year high of $376.45. The firm has a market cap of $85.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.17, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $329.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 30.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.020-7.080 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.940 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.95, for a total transaction of $343,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 102,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,254,531.05. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 5,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total value of $1,819,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 195,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,197,663.20. The trade was a 2.76% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 16,230 shares of company stock valued at $5,530,682 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

