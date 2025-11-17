Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. $NDAQ

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 546,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,477 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $48,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,979,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,019,037,000 after purchasing an additional 403,248 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,274,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,438,897,000 after buying an additional 6,840,735 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,456,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,020,366,000 after buying an additional 89,391 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 8,693,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,487,000 after buying an additional 101,983 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,785,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,854,000 after buying an additional 484,750 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total value of $179,767.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 84,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,256,779.60. The trade was a 2.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Nasdaq stock opened at $87.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $49.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.75. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.84 and a 52 week high of $97.63.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 19.90%.The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 38.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NDAQ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Nasdaq from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays set a $109.00 price objective on Nasdaq and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Nasdaq

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.