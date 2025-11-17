Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Makes New $46.86 Million Investment in Block, Inc. $XYZ

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 689,850 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,862,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XYZ. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Block during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in Block in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Block in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Block in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Block alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 102,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,184,640. This represents a 0.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 35,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,811,600.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 535,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,871,680. This represents a 6.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,441 shares of company stock worth $8,778,247. Insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Block Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of NYSE XYZ opened at $60.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.73. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $99.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.20.

Block (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter. Block had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 7.41%. Block’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XYZ has been the subject of several research reports. Macquarie raised their price objective on Block from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Bank of America cut their target price on Block from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Block from $96.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.36.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Block

About Block

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.