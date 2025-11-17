Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stake in Alerian MLP ETF $AMLP

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 60.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 856,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 322,729 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $41,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 16,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 202,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,531,000 after buying an additional 9,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $46.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.70. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $43.75 and a 52 week high of $53.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.77 and a 200 day moving average of $47.97.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

