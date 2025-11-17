Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $35.55 Million Stock Position in ConocoPhillips $COP

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 396,093 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 41,983 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $35,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navalign LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 9,918 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.3% in the second quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.5% during the second quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 22,193 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.6% during the second quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 2,572 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.6% during the first quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.33.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $91.44 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $79.88 and a 12-month high of $115.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.58.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The energy producer reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.51 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 14.60%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director William H. Mcraven acquired 5,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $86.68 per share, for a total transaction of $499,970.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 5,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,970.24. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

