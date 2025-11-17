Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 16.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 251,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,805 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $45,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 84.2% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 151.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 10.0%

Shares of QUAL opened at $194.23 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $148.34 and a 52-week high of $187.26. The stock has a market cap of $56.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $194.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.24.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

