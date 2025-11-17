Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 73,361 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 34.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,361 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $67,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VB. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2%
VB stock opened at $249.81 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $190.27 and a twelve month high of $263.35. The firm has a market cap of $67.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.14.
About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
