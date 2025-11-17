Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $34,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Aspen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,197,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,593,000 after acquiring an additional 5,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $471.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $466.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $446.66. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $366.32 and a 52-week high of $484.39.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

