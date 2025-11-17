Rithm Capital Corp. $RITM Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 2,732.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 706,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 681,466 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.13% of Rithm Capital worth $7,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RITM. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Rithm Capital in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Rithm Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Insider Transactions at Rithm Capital

In other news, CEO Michael Nierenberg sold 301,548 shares of Rithm Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $3,317,028.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Rithm Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Jones Trading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on RITM

Rithm Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RITM opened at $11.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.60. Rithm Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $12.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Equities analysts expect that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 68.97%.

About Rithm Capital

(Free Report)

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.