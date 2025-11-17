Reviewing Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) and Nitches (OTCMKTS:NICH)

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) and Nitches (OTCMKTS:NICH – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Columbia Sportswear and Nitches, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbia Sportswear 2 6 2 0 2.00 Nitches 0 0 0 0 0.00

Columbia Sportswear currently has a consensus target price of $60.50, suggesting a potential upside of 12.68%. Given Columbia Sportswear’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Columbia Sportswear is more favorable than Nitches.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Columbia Sportswear $3.42 billion 0.85 $223.27 million $3.31 16.22 Nitches N/A N/A -$2.84 million N/A N/A

This table compares Columbia Sportswear and Nitches”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Columbia Sportswear has higher revenue and earnings than Nitches.

Profitability

This table compares Columbia Sportswear and Nitches’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbia Sportswear 6.59% 12.97% 7.93% Nitches N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Columbia Sportswear has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nitches has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.8% of Columbia Sportswear shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.3% of Columbia Sportswear shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of Nitches shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Columbia Sportswear beats Nitches on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities. It offers footwear products that include lightweight hiking boot; trail running shoes; rugged cold weather boots; sandals and shoes for use in water activities; and footwear for lifestyle wear. In addition, it owned network of branded and outlet retail stores; brand-specific e-commerce sites; and concession or franchise-based arrangements with third parties at branded outlet and shop-in-shop retail locations, as well as through independently operated specialty outdoor and sporting goods stores, sporting goods chains, department store chains, internet retailers, and international distributors. The company sells its products under the Columbia, Mountain Hard Wear, SOREL, and prAna brand names. Columbia Sportswear Company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

About Nitches

Nitches Inc. engages in the production and distribution of household, lifestyle, travel and leisure, sports goods, and clothing items. It also develops NITCHES OVS, an owner verification system (OVS) mobile application that can be used to verify authenticity and ownership of Nitches' luxury products, apparels, and streetwear clothing items. The company sells its products through on-line store on the Nitches website, nitchescorp.com/brands/. Nitches Inc. was formerly known as Beebas Creations Inc. and changed its name to Nitches Inc. in July 1992. The company was founded in 1971 and is based in Las Vegas, California.

