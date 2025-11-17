Research Solutions’ (RSSS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. Roth Capital currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

RSSS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Research Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Research Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

Research Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of RSSS opened at $3.20 on Friday. Research Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $105.03 million, a PE ratio of 106.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.05.

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 18th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.51 million. Research Solutions had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.58%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Research Solutions will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Research Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Research Solutions by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 2,930,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,618,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Research Solutions by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,367,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 37,651 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Research Solutions by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 39,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Research Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Research Solutions Company Profile

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides research cloud-based software-as-a-service software platform and related services to corporate, academic, government and individual researchers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides Discover platform that facilitates search discovery across virtually all scientific, technical, and medical (STM) articles available, including free basic search solutions and advanced search tools, which include the Resolute.ai and scite.ai products, a tools that allows for searching and identifying relevant research and find insights in other datasets adjacent to STM content, such as clinical trial, patent, life science and medtech regulatory information, competitor and technology landscape insights in addition to searching the customer’s internal datasets.

