Rekt (rektcoin.com) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.09 Million (REKT)

Rekt (rektcoin.com) (REKT) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. One Rekt (rektcoin.com) token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rekt (rektcoin.com) has a total market cap of $87.99 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Rekt (rektcoin.com) was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rekt (rektcoin.com) has traded down 27.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94,126.46 or 0.99944422 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94,070.53 or 1.00538409 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Rekt (rektcoin.com) Profile

Rekt (rektcoin.com) launched on November 20th, 2024. Rekt (rektcoin.com)’s total supply is 420,690,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 279,883,774,936,947 tokens. Rekt (rektcoin.com)’s official website is rekt.com. Rekt (rektcoin.com)’s official Twitter account is @rektcoin.

Buying and Selling Rekt (rektcoin.com)

According to CryptoCompare, “Rekt (rekt.com) (REKT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rekt (rekt.com) has a current supply of 420,690,000,000,000 with 279,883,774,936,946.984 in circulation. The last known price of Rekt (rekt.com) is 0.00000033 USD and is down -4.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $1,058,934.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rekt.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rekt (rektcoin.com) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rekt (rektcoin.com) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rekt (rektcoin.com) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

