Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated $RGA Stock Holdings Lifted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,219,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,211 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.85% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $241,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 107.2% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 357.1% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $255.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $249.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.89.

Shares of RGA stock opened at $188.94 on Monday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $159.25 and a 12 month high of $233.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.18 and a 200-day moving average of $194.11.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 12.56%. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is presently 28.62%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

