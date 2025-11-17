Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Zillow Group (ZG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Zillow Group (NASDAQ: ZG):

11/3/2025 – Zillow Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $85.00 to $80.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/31/2025 – Zillow Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co..

10/31/2025 – Zillow Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock.

10/31/2025 – Zillow Group had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $95.00 to $92.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/31/2025 – Zillow Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock.

10/31/2025 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $94.00 to $95.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/31/2025 – Zillow Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $94.00.

10/27/2025 – Zillow Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

10/8/2025 – Zillow Group had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/6/2025 – Zillow Group is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/3/2025 – Zillow Group was upgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

10/2/2025 – Zillow Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

9/29/2025 – Zillow Group is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

9/29/2025 – Zillow Group was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho to a “strong-buy” rating.

9/27/2025 – Zillow Group had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/25/2025 – Zillow Group had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $87.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 7,641 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $543,504.33. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 120,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,593,570.95. This trade represents a 5.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeremy Wacksman sold 10,855 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $759,741.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,428,492.88. This represents a 7.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,497 shares of company stock worth $11,547,036. 17.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

