Raymond James Financial Raises Earnings Estimates for Zedcor

Zedcor Inc. (CVE:ZDC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James Financial upped their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zedcor in a report released on Thursday, November 13th. Raymond James Financial analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Zedcor’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ZDC. Desjardins set a C$7.50 target price on shares of Zedcor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Zedcor from C$5.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Stifel Canada raised Zedcor to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$7.00 target price on Zedcor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Zedcor from C$5.25 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.65.

Shares of CVE ZDC opened at C$6.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.48. Zedcor has a 12 month low of C$2.56 and a 12 month high of C$7.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$658.71 million, a P/E ratio of 312.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.93.

In related news, Director Dean Myles Shillington sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.25, for a total transaction of C$3,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,900,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$18,125,843.75. This represents a 14.71% decrease in their position. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,501,800 shares of company stock valued at $9,385,530. Company insiders own 30.15% of the company’s stock.

Zedcor Inc provides technology-based security and surveillance services in Canada. It engages in the provision of rental, service, and remote monitoring of its proprietary MobileyeZ security towers; surveillance and monitoring of fixed site locations; and security personnel. The company also engages in mobile and fixed surveillance, security guards, access control, and sensor related technology services.

