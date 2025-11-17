Raydium (RAY) Trading Down 23.2% Over Last 7 Days

Raydium (RAY) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. One Raydium token can now be bought for about $1.24 or 0.00001320 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Raydium has traded down 23.2% against the US dollar. Raydium has a total market capitalization of $331.35 million and $34.67 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Raydium Profile

Raydium was first traded on February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,997,877 tokens and its circulating supply is 268,254,628 tokens. Raydium’s official website is raydium.io/#. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Raydium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

