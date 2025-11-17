Raiffeisen Bank International AG Sells 1,663 Shares of Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Raiffeisen Bank International AG decreased its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in Equinix were worth $49,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 298,148.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,157,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,488,728,000 after buying an additional 8,154,365 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the first quarter valued at approximately $662,663,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 22.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,590,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,871,000 after purchasing an additional 291,753 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 169.7% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 394,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,427,000 after buying an additional 248,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Equinix by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,906,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,523,576,000 after buying an additional 242,121 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Cfra Research cut Equinix from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Equinix from $940.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Equinix from $904.00 to $961.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $960.76.

Insider Activity

In other Equinix news, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 404 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $771.11, for a total value of $311,528.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,918,139.58. This trade represents a 5.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $840.47, for a total transaction of $84,047.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,956,570.19. The trade was a 1.19% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $785.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $804.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $816.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $701.41 and a 12-month high of $994.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.27 by $0.56. Equinix had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equinix has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 37.950-38.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $4.69 per share. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 171.79%.

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Articles

