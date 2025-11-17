RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RDNT shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of RadNet in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of RadNet from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on RadNet from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of RadNet in a research note on Friday.

Shares of RDNT stock opened at $75.15 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.45. RadNet has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $85.42. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -375.73 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 9th. The medical research company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). RadNet had a positive return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 0.78%.The company had revenue of $522.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that RadNet will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $727,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 239,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,398,171.42. This represents a 4.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Stolper sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.89, for a total transaction of $2,586,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 68,012 shares in the company, valued at $5,025,406.68. This trade represents a 33.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 118,098 shares of company stock valued at $8,269,445 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDNT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of RadNet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $457,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in RadNet by 50.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after buying an additional 46,169 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in RadNet by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of RadNet by 92.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 222,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,065,000 after buying an additional 106,953 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in RadNet in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,797,000. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

