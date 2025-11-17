QVIDTVM Management LLC Purchases 10,966 Shares of Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. $ZGN

QVIDTVM Management LLC boosted its position in Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (NYSE:ZGN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 431,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,966 shares during the quarter. Ermenegildo Zegna accounts for 3.7% of QVIDTVM Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. QVIDTVM Management LLC owned 0.11% of Ermenegildo Zegna worth $3,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ermenegildo Zegna during the first quarter worth $959,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Ermenegildo Zegna in the first quarter valued at about $1,036,000. Entropy Technologies LP boosted its stake in Ermenegildo Zegna by 95.2% in the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 19,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Ermenegildo Zegna in the first quarter valued at about $186,000. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ermenegildo Zegna Stock Down 1.1%
NYSE:ZGN opened at $9.78 on Monday. Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $10.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.96.
Ermenegildo Zegna Company Profile
Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.
