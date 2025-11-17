Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.60, but opened at $11.71. Quantum Computing shares last traded at $11.7690, with a volume of 32,338,164 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QUBT. Wall Street Zen downgraded Quantum Computing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price target on Quantum Computing from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Quantum Computing from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Quantum Computing in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Get Quantum Computing alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Quantum Computing

Quantum Computing Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 3.82.

Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.12 million.

Insider Activity at Quantum Computing

In other Quantum Computing news, CEO Yuping Huang sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total transaction of $14,410,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 21,287,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,756,016.38. This represents a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Javad Shabani sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $306,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,352.20. The trade was a 53.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,154,649 shares of company stock valued at $16,805,481 over the last quarter. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quantum Computing

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Quantum Computing by 1.1% in the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,011,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,620,000 after purchasing an additional 10,860 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Quantum Computing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $804,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in Quantum Computing during the third quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Anson Funds Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Quantum Computing by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 5,373,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,925,000 after acquiring an additional 695,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its position in Quantum Computing by 120.5% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 108,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 59,220 shares during the period. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quantum Computing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quantum Computing Inc, an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.