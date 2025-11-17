Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Pure Storage from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.61.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.40. 946,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,868,535. Pure Storage has a twelve month low of $34.51 and a twelve month high of $100.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.29, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.47.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.15%.The business had revenue of $763.77 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Pure Storage will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mona Chu sold 9,091 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $771,916.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 107,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,115,343.23. The trade was a 7.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ajay Singh sold 7,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $602,151.90. Following the transaction, the insider owned 229,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,686,005.95. This trade represents a 2.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 443,111 shares of company stock worth $36,793,439. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 186.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

