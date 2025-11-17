PulteGroup, Inc. $PHM Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,907,192 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,280 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.47% of PulteGroup worth $306,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PHM. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in PulteGroup by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 2.0% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 4.7% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 0.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on PHM. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on PulteGroup from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

NYSE PHM opened at $118.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.67 and a 200 day moving average of $117.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.07 and a twelve month high of $142.11.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 14.93%.The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.77%.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

