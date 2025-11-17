Pudgy Penguins Price Down 24.4% Over Last Week (PENGU)

Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. One Pudgy Penguins token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Pudgy Penguins has a total market cap of $776.00 million and $148.29 million worth of Pudgy Penguins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pudgy Penguins has traded down 24.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94,126.46 or 0.99944422 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94,070.53 or 1.00538409 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Pudgy Penguins Profile

Pudgy Penguins’ genesis date was December 10th, 2024. Pudgy Penguins’ total supply is 88,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,860,396,090 tokens. Pudgy Penguins’ official Twitter account is @pudgypenguins. The official website for Pudgy Penguins is www.pengu.pudgypenguins.com. The official message board for Pudgy Penguins is www.tiktok.com/@pudgykindness. The Reddit community for Pudgy Penguins is https://reddit.com/r/pudgypenguins.

Pudgy Penguins Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Pudgy Penguins has a current supply of 88,888,888,888 with 62,860,396,090.04 in circulation. The last known price of Pudgy Penguins is 0.01286157 USD and is down -1.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 446 active market(s) with $150,978,223.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.pengu.pudgypenguins.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pudgy Penguins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pudgy Penguins should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pudgy Penguins using one of the exchanges listed above.

