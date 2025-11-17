Providence Gold Mines (CVE:PHD) Stock Price Down 20% – Here’s What Happened

Providence Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:PHD – Get Free Report) shares were down 20% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 23,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 96,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Providence Gold Mines Stock Down 20.0%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.64.

Providence Gold Mines Company Profile

Providence Gold Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties located in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It holds interests in the Providence Mines Property, consisting 7 patented staked mineral claims and 22 located claims, covering an area of approximately 324 acres located in the Summerville Mining District, Sonora, California.

