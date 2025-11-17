Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. $PB Stock Position Reduced by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,294,053 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,599 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 2.41% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $161,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,688,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,595,000 after acquiring an additional 102,044 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,232,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,739,000 after purchasing an additional 412,283 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,788,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,615,000 after purchasing an additional 11,606 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,269,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,179,000 after buying an additional 157,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 866,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,008,000 after buying an additional 311,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Price Performance

PB stock opened at $66.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.32. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.06 and a 52-week high of $86.75.

Prosperity Bancshares Increases Dividend

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45. The firm had revenue of $314.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.94 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 30.28%.The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This is an increase from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PB. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total value of $33,640.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 88,915 shares in the company, valued at $5,982,201.20. This trade represents a 0.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,300 shares of company stock valued at $950,368. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

