Prospera Financial Services Inc Reduces Stock Position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. $MUA

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Free Report) by 38.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,962 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MUA. Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 28.2% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,444,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. 20.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock MuniAssets Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund stock opened at $10.90 on Monday. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.61.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0555 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.1%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.