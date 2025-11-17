Prospera Financial Services Inc Reduces Stock Position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. $MUA

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Free Report) by 38.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,962 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MUA. Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 28.2% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,444,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. 20.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund stock opened at $10.90 on Monday. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.61.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.
