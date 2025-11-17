Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases Shares of 5,922 KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF $KWEB

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KWEB. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,339,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,640,000 after purchasing an additional 56,956 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 75.7% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,177,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,000 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,316,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,227 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $63,838,000. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 1,813,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,317,000 after buying an additional 878,118 shares during the last quarter.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of KWEB opened at $38.24 on Monday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $43.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.07.

