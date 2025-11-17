Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases Shares of 13,833 Cleanspark, Inc. $CLSK

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cleanspark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Cleanspark in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Cleanspark by 145.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Cleanspark in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Cleanspark in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cleanspark by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.12% of the company’s stock.
Cleanspark Stock Down 8.5%
Shares of CLSK stock opened at $10.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 3.79. Cleanspark, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $23.61.
Insider Buying and Selling at Cleanspark
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLSK shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Cleanspark from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cleanspark in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Cleanspark from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Cleanspark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Cleanspark from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.02.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Cleanspark
Cleanspark Company Profile
CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cleanspark
- About the Markup Calculator
- 4 Cold-Weather Stocks to Buy as Winter Spending Heats Up
- A Deeper Look at Bid-Ask Spreads
- Disney Stock Drops—Will Earnings Pave Way for a YouTube TV Truce?
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- Meta’s Pain May Be Your Gain: Is This a Rare Buying Window?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleanspark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Cleanspark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleanspark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.