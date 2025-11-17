Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New Investment in CRISPR Therapeutics AG $CRSP

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 21.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 12,025 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,308.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 108,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 23,382 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRSP opened at $52.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.74. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $30.04 and a 52 week high of $78.48.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by $0.15. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,273.70% and a negative return on equity of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $71,661.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 83,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,554,573.20. This represents a 1.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 50,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total value of $3,456,279.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 254,201 shares in the company, valued at $17,262,789.91. This trade represents a 16.68% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,213 shares of company stock worth $3,810,458. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CRSP shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wedbush lowered their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.84.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

