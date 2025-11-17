Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New $236,000 Investment in Guardant Health, Inc. $GH

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 100.4% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,823,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,935,000 after buying an additional 1,414,381 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 100.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,794,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,670 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 6.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,777,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,302,000 after acquiring an additional 164,263 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,030,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,674,000 after acquiring an additional 673,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,349,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Guardant Health

In related news, insider John G. Saia sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $865,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 43,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,155,305. This represents a 17.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Medina Manuel Hidalgo sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total transaction of $142,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,579.85. The trade was a 64.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 313,187 shares of company stock valued at $18,993,278. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GH shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on Guardant Health from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Guardant Health from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Leerink Partners lifted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.14.

Guardant Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ GH opened at $94.37 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.81. Guardant Health, Inc. has a one year low of $28.45 and a one year high of $101.57. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.40 and a beta of 1.56.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.09. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.88) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Guardant Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

