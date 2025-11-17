Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New $218,000 Investment in APA Corporation $APA

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in APA by 34.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,665,000 after buying an additional 68,725 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in APA during the first quarter valued at $3,636,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of APA by 0.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,428,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,019,000 after acquiring an additional 12,768 shares during the period. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA in the 1st quarter worth about $2,628,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 432,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,082,000 after acquiring an additional 104,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $24.79 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.52 and its 200 day moving average is $20.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.12. APA Corporation has a 52-week low of $13.58 and a 52-week high of $25.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.19. APA had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 10.53%.The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that APA Corporation will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 22nd. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on APA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on APA from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on APA from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on APA from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.44.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

