Prospera Financial Services Inc Lowers Stock Position in Ally Financial Inc. $ALLY

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 662.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ally Financial by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 44.4% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kathleen L. Patterson sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $1,184,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 100,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,094,294.58. This trade represents a 22.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $39.25 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.46 and a 200-day moving average of $38.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.21. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.52 and a 1-year high of $44.83.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 8.10%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 72.29%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. TD Cowen raised shares of Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

