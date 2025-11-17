Prospera Financial Services Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Owens Corning Inc $OC

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its stake in shares of Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,892 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 967 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Owens Corning by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 236.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,839 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 9,730 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 10.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the first quarter valued at about $1,226,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 224.3% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 59,862 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,549,000 after purchasing an additional 41,406 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Owens Corning Trading Down 1.0%
Shares of OC stock opened at $101.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Owens Corning Inc has a fifty-two week low of $100.50 and a fifty-two week high of $214.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.48.
Owens Corning Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 20th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -48.25%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently commented on OC shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Owens Corning from $210.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Owens Corning from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.67.
About Owens Corning
Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.
