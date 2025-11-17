Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $283,000 in Ft Vst Ladrd Int Mod Buf $BUFY

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Ft Vst Ladrd Int Mod Buf (NYSEARCA:BUFY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Ft Vst Ladrd Int Mod Buf in the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Ft Vst Ladrd Int Mod Buf in the second quarter worth about $233,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Ft Vst Ladrd Int Mod Buf in the first quarter worth about $247,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Ft Vst Ladrd Int Mod Buf by 16.1% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 22,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ft Vst Ladrd Int Mod Buf during the second quarter valued at approximately $685,000.

Ft Vst Ladrd Int Mod Buf Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:BUFY opened at $21.88 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.26. Ft Vst Ladrd Int Mod Buf has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $22.01.

Ft Vst Ladrd Int Mod Buf Profile

The FT Vest Laddered International Moderate Buffer ETF (BUFY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in an equal-weighted, laddered portfolio of four FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETFs. The fund targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA).

