Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $208,000 in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compound Planning Inc. increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 20,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 9.0% in the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $66.03 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.73. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.82 and a twelve month high of $73.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IBKR shares. Barclays set a $80.00 target price on Interactive Brokers Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

In related news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 116,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $7,564,412.53. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 158,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,289,092.42. The trade was a 42.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence E. Harris sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.63, for a total value of $1,487,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 231,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,670,141.52. This represents a 8.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,026,711 shares of company stock valued at $65,238,880. 2.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

