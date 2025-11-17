Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys New Position in United States Natural Gas Fund LP $UNG

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the first quarter valued at about $378,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,824,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund by 324.5% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 123,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 94,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the first quarter worth $331,000.

United States Natural Gas Fund Trading Down 1.7%

NYSEARCA:UNG opened at $14.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $699.61 million, a P/E ratio of -15.04 and a beta of -0.12. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $24.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.43.

United States Natural Gas Fund Profile

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

