Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 12,750 Shares of Inv Vk Tr Inv $VGM

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Inv Vk Tr Inv (NYSE:VGM – Free Report) by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,356 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 12,750 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Inv Vk Tr Inv were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WMG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inv Vk Tr Inv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Inv Vk Tr Inv in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Inv Vk Tr Inv in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Inv Vk Tr Inv in the second quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Inv Vk Tr Inv during the first quarter worth $186,000. 38.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VGM stock opened at $10.18 on Monday. Inv Vk Tr Inv has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $10.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average of $9.75.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $0.0646 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

