Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires Shares of 16,010 Invesco Ltd. $IVZ

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 16,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco by 99.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,026,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $106,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507,150 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,028,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $165,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,928 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 1st quarter valued at $29,138,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 1st quarter worth $14,433,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,083,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,455,000 after buying an additional 721,947 shares during the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
IVZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $25.50 to $26.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Invesco from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Invesco from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Invesco in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.70.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Douglas J. Sharp sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $3,769,600.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,523.52. This represents a 99.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephanie Butcher sold 103,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $2,282,607.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 29,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,392.60. This trade represents a 77.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.
Invesco Trading Down 2.0%
Shares of IVZ stock opened at $23.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.57. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.
Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.17. Invesco had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.15%.The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.
Invesco Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.
Invesco Company Profile
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
